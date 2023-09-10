The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 episode 2 promo: Despair

Following its big debut today on AMC+ we have now seen a first look promo for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 episode 2. What have we learned?

Well, for starters, there is a lot to talk here about in regards to the show’s approach to religion, including some surprises when it comes along with that. Who would have thought we’d see Norman Reedus’ character in prayer? We never did and yet, here we are. We’re not sure that he fully believes, but he also understands the importance of faith within this world. That is what so many people in France are trying to find, and this is why Laurent is so important.

So much of the promo is about Daryl trying to take the young man north in the hopes that eventually, he is going to be able to better understand his purpose. Dixon wants him to understand the truth but, clearly, Isabelle and others are being protective of him. The last thing that they want for him right now is to feel overwhelmed, but won’t he eventually.

This preview does also outline, though, the threats that are out there. What Daryl did in order to escape the boat is still going to come back to bit him, along with some other people who are on the ground. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon still does have to work overtime right now to make us care about some of these people. After all, at the moment we can’t exactly say that we are fully there on this, and it may take a little bit of time for us to be in that spot. This show is only six episodes long for season 1 so with that, our hope remains that the focus is a little bit more about Daryl and some of the good guys.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

