The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 episode 2: New details

Following the end of the premiere on AMC this week, you have to want more on The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 episode 2 … right? Well, “Alouette” will be present in seven days, and this will give you a larger sense of what the story may be.

Is it true here that the title character is somewhat of a loner? Absolutely, and we don’t think that the producers are necessarily steer super-far away from that. However, there are some other characters who are a part of this show and over the course of the next installment, they will all have their own unique roles to play.

Want to learn more? Then go ahead and check out the full The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 episode 2 synopsis:

Daryl, Isabelle, Laurent, and Sylvie face trouble on the road. Isabelle remembers the day the hungry ones appeared. Laurent struggles to fit in.

While we are going to learn more about Daryl / where he is at emotionally entering this episode, clearly there is also an emphasis on allowing us to know his travel companions, as well. Can this work? Sure, but it’s all about balance and you have to slow-play a lot of it. We tend to think the producers will be aware of this, and know that the majority of the audience is likely watching for one character more than the others. That is not a slight on anyone; rather, it’s just the reality of naming a show after a singular character who is important to a number of people out there.

Ultimately, there are only six episodes for this show and things are going to have to move quickly. The question, of course, is precisely where they will go.

What do you most want to see moving into The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 episode 2?

