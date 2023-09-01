The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 filming gets green light

While we all wait to see The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 officially arrive on AMC, we have good news already about season 2!

According to a report from Deadline, the Norman Reedus series is one of a select few AMC Networks shows (including Interview with the Vampire) to strike an agreement with SAG-AFTRA to resume production. AMC Networks is not one of the studios involved in AMPTP negotiations with the union; instead, they are referred to as an “authorized company” within the group.

Season 2 of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will film in Europe, and of course our hope here is that we will have a chance to see it at some point in 2024. The network, even with the hold due to the strike, clearly has a lot of leeway as to when it can eventually air; the fact that these shows are just six episodes should be enough to make you hope that there is a good chance for them to be filmed and edited in plenty of time in order to make just about any desired launch date that is out there.

As for what we personally are expecting to see over the course of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2, it is quite a number of things! Of course, at the center of it will be Daryl working within his power to find a way back home. This entire show is an odyssey of sorts that takes him to France in the first season; who is to say if he ends up staying in that country forever?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

