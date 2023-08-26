The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 teaser: Laurent’s role

We are inching ever closer to the premiere of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon on AMC, and the selling point here is pretty darn obvious. The story here is about Norman Reedus’ title character, a man who finds himself displaced in France. Can he make it home in one piece?

There have been a handful of assorted teasers out there already for what lies ahead and within all of them, there is one word to describe the show: “Different.” The whole idea is to bring something to the table that we have not seen before, and of course we are curious to learn a little bit more about what that is going to look like.

Yet, this is where we also have to remind you that Daryl Dixon does have a wide array of other characters you will see here and there, and that includes Laurent. So … who is Laurent? Well, the latest teaser (watch here) further makes it clear that this is a character Daryl has to watch over and bring to an established location — past previews have also suggested that they are incredibly important to the future of the world.

Is this a situation like The Last of Us, where Laurent could be essential to conjuring up some sort of cure? That’s a fun thing to hypothesize but at the same exact time, we don’t think that this is exactly what’s going on here. Just remember for a moment that the goal behind the entire franchise has never been to end the show, and we have a hard time thinking that this is going to be the focus here now.

Odds are, Laurent has another purpose coming up, and Daryl could be tied to it. Hey, don’t we need him in order for this character to make it wherever they are meant to?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

