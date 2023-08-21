The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon series premiere: How it begins

In just a matter of a few short weeks, we are going to have a chance to see The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon series premiere. Are you ready for what lies ahead?

As many of you more than likely know at this point, there are a few things that make this version of the show special from the jump. One of them comes via the setting, as we are now watching a journey that takes place in France rather than the United States. Another is, of course, seeing Norman Reedus at the center of everything. While Dead City could lead a little bit on both Negan and Maggie, this one is a little bit different. While there are multiple characters, we also know that there is a singular focus.

For those wondering, the title of “L’ame Perdue” is the title for the first episode, and that translates to “The Lost Soul” — pretty fitting name for Daryl, no?

Below, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon series premiere synopsis does a good job of at least setting the stage:

Following his departure from The Commonwealth, Daryl Dixon washes ashore in France, raising the ire of a splintered but growing autocratic movement centered in Paris and endangering a young boy at the heart of a benevolent religious movement.

By the end of this installment, it is our hope that we do have a greater setup for really the entirety of the story ahead, mostly due to the fact that there are so many different twists and turns that still could be coming. We know that there will be new sorts of walkers so by virtue of that alone, we are looking at a story that looks and feels quite different from anything that we have seen so far.

