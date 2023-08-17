The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon spoilers: Key art, new details

As we do get ever closer to the premiere of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon on AMC in September, we’re thrilled to have new details! That, of course, includes the official key art that we have had an opportunity to see now, coupled with a handful of other details about the series and what we can expect overall.

First things first, let’s look at the slogan here: “Hope is not lost.” This is a reminder of the brutal world that Darl will find himself in moving forward, as he is off all the way in France. In one of the aforementioned key arts (check it out at Variety), you can see Norman Reedus’ character standing in front of a broken-down version of the Eiffel Tower. Even if this is a post-apocalyptic world, it is clear that some people are still out there, doing their best to thrive … even if it is rather difficult at times.

Want to get a few more details now about what the future could hold? Then we suggest that you check out the official logline for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon right now:

“Daryl washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan.”

Is he going to find a reason to actually stay in France, or at least another purpose here? There is a lot of irony in that right before he left, Daryl had finally found a home for the first time ever. Then, it was gone. Can he really find another one?

Based on the key art and the synopsis, what are you most excited to see moving into The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 on AMC?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

