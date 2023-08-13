The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon teaser looks at key question

As we get prepared to see The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 premiere on September 10, why not look at a key question now?

After all, think about things like this: For all of the promotion that has been out there for the Norman Reedus led series, it still remains somewhat unclear why exactly the title character is in France. This is a going who doesn’t exactly seem like a world traveler, so why be in another part of the globe?

Well, based on the latest teaser (watch it here), it does not seem as though this is something that Daryl wanted at all. Instead, he claims that a “series of bad decisions” led to him being in France, and for most of the first season, at least, we will see if he can undo some of them as he works to find his way back home. He will meet some new people along the way, but will they become friends? The tricky thing here is that Daryl has been a loner for much of his life. Do we really think that things are going to become rather different all of a sudden? That is a hard thing to envision.

In the end, we mostly just hope that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon over time does justify Daryl’s appearance in France beyond this, and also uses this setting as a chance to learn some new things about him. We don’t just want this to be a repeat of everything that we have had a chance to see before.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

