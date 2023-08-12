The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon spoilers: What are burners?

When The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon premieres on AMC next month, the producers seem focused on fulfilling one major tenet of the franchise: Making us afraid of zombies again. Because we have seen so many of them across multiple iterations of the show at this point, it is rather easy to say that they do not make anywhere near the same impact. You have to find a way to up the ante and leave us all shaking in our boots a little bit — and luckily, it does seem as though the producers have something in store for us in this department.

At the end of the day, this brings us to the subject of Burners — so what are they? How afraid of them should we be?

Well, for a little bit more news on that, let’s just go ahead and turn over to executive producer Greg Nicotero. Here is some of what he had to say on the subject as a part of a new interview with TV Insider:

“These zombies have mutated to a point where if they touch or bite you or their blood gets on you, it burns you significantly … It changes all the rules.”

Sound pretty terrible? It does to us, and this is also a reminder that with this series being set in Europe, it actually does make a good bit of sense that the walkers would be somewhat-different than the ones that we have seen back in the United States.

Nicotero also goes on to tell the publication that the Norman Reedus-led show will also be somewhat different from its predecessors just when it comes to its focus, which makes sense given that there is only one main character at the center of everything:

“Dixon takes us back to the beginning of what the DNA of The Walking Dead started as, which is a man on a mission.”

So how shocking and how crazy are things going to ultimately become? This is, at least for now, some of what you are left to question for the time being — and at the end of the day, we are more than happy to do just that. The whole point here should be to try and find a way to keep us wondering about things to the very end.

(Photo: AMC.)

