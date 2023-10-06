Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 6: Who is Elise Hamilton?

Tonight on Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 6, we met someone new in Elise Hamilton who could be important moving forward.

So, who exactly is she? Well, on the surface, it feels like she’s one of the few people out the show who feels somewhat out of the life — at least on the surface. She is played by Rae Gray and, by the end of the episode, it felt clear that there are some feelings that are still very much there between the two. Is this a real romance? Is anything with Claud real?

Well, if we were to make some sort of grand proclamation as to why this Elise character is on the show, it is to present the writers with an opportunity for Tommy to get another sort of revenge. We know that Lili Simmons’ character killed Liliana at the end of season 1 and for most of season 2, he has vowed to get revenge. The easiest way for him to do that would be to go “eye for an eye” and take out Elise, one of the only people Claud seems to care about beyond just a means to an end. That would be the writers’ way of keeping Claudia on the show.

Is this show just making us too morbid? That’s always possible, but you gotta remember that they did just take out Walter Flynn on this past episode, and they have certainly taken out plenty of recurring characters down the road.

What we’d consider episode 6 to be in the end, though, is a reset of the playing field. We know where a lot of characters now stand, and we really have to wait and see where it all will tie together.

