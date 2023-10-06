Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 7 spoilers: True loyalties

Next week on Starz you are going to have a chance to see Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 7, and it does feel like this one is critical. There are only four more episodes still to come this season and with that, there is potential for the tension to rise all across the board.

Oh, and of course there is potential for more characters to be killed off … not that we consider this to be all that much of a surprise based on what we’ve seen so far in this season.

For those who have not heard as of yet, the title for this installment is “Chicago is Heating Up!” — meanwhile, the synopsis below gives us a better sense of what’s next:

Tommy and Diamond continue gaining territory behind Miguel’s back, but Diamond is pulled in other directions while Tommy puts Vic’s loyalty to the test.

Now, we know already that Tommy has plenty of reason to question Vic’s loyalty — heck, the entire Flynn family cannot be viewed as trustworthy in just about any context. Consider the history here! There is virtually zero reason to think that they are honest or upfront in just about anything that they do. The question we have is just how far Vic is willing to go in order to ensure that he’s got that immunity deal, given that he is probably going to be tested further in just about every way.

Also, we tend to think that something crazy is also going to happen with Claudia before the dust settles. The show is really taking their time with her story, but she’s always been the most business-savvy of the Flynns. However, that does not mean that she is always going to be protected.

