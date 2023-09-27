Power Book IV: Force season 3: Good news on renewal front?

Are we getting closer now to some good news about a Power Book IV: Force season 3 renewal over at Starz? Make no mistake that we 100% want it. Whether or not we’re set to get it, however, is a separate thing altogether.

Here is what we can at least say for the time being: The WGA strike is now over and with that, it at least opens the door for the creative team to discuss with the network about story possibilities. It does not guarantee that a renewal is coming immediately but we know that, in general, Starz likes to order more Power franchise shows sooner rather than later.

What’s the biggest benefit of making a season 3 of Power Book IV: Force official? That isn’t that hard to figure out — it allows them to start to get everything prepared! That way, everything could be either good to go or close to it when the SAG-AFTRA strike ends and actors get the fair pay that they deserve. We know that there’s still a process that needs to happen there, and it could take weeks to sort itself out in the end.

At this point, it really feels almost silly to suggest that Force has some sort of specific end date in mind, largely because there is no reason at present to believe that is the case. Why wouldn’t they want to just keep going so long as the stories and the viewership is there? We do think there is still life in this franchise and beyond just that, remember that Tommy Egan is one of the most popular characters in the entire universe.

For us personally, we’d still love to see more crossovers between this show and Power Book II: Ghost, but we will have to wait and see if or when those happen.

