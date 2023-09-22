Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 5 promo: ‘He dies tonight’

As we prepare ourselves to see Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 5 on Starz next week, why not discuss the promo? Or, to be specific, one of the shortest promos we’ve ever had a chance to see with this show?

Basically, there are three words from Claudia Flynn that seem to matter in here more than anything else: “He dies tonight.” What does that mean? It’s a pretty clear reference to her father Walter, as she is ready to go all-out in order to ensure that Tommy Flanagan’s character is taken out. Her rationale is pretty clear given that he always betrays her, makes constant enemies, and also has a pattern of hateful content that continues to set the family’s empire back decades. She wants him gone, even if he is her father.

Now, here’s the thing — the presentation of this promo does makes us very-much feel like someone is going to die. Yet, is it too obvious if it is Walter? Of course, you could also say that there isn’t that much more story there is to tell with this guy, especially when you consider that he is at death’s door already and has been for a good while.

If we were to propose some sort of theory here, it is that Vic ends up making some sort of deal with his dad and Claudia gets killed instead … but is that really satisfying? At this point, the only person we’d be happy to see killing Claudia is Tommy, given what we saw here in the past.

Anything could still happen on this show moving forward — but just know that in the Power franchise, episode 5’s are the biggest we tend to get.

What do you think is going to see in Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 5?

Who do you think is going to die at the end of the day? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some other updates.

