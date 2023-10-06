The Challenge USA season 2 episode 13 spoilers: Last before final!

As you prepare to see The Challenge USA season 2 episode 13 over on CBS, isn’t there a lot to look forward to here? We tend to think so.

The first, super-obvious thing to note here is that with the final so close, everyone is going to do whatever they can to make it there. Don’t be surprised in particular if Josh goes down into the Arena next, as he is highly motivated to take someone out and get into a spot that he has long wanted. We know that he’s hardly the most popular person on this show and yet still, this has been one of her better seasons. He hasn’t caused as much chaos as we have seen over the years, so is that at least good for something?

So what is going to be moving forward on the show based on the preview? Well, the most important thing to note at the moment here is rather simple: The final is right around the corner! There is a double elimination coming, and that means that one man and one woman are going to be left out leading to the end of the season.

As for who everyone has to be rooting for right now, we honestly think Cassidy has that scrappy underdog status that she had to some extent on Survivor, as well. She’s survived so much, but it is also easy to forget that Desi got super-hosed in her final last season and it’s nice to see that she is getting this other opportunity right now.

As for the guys, is Chris the one with all of the attention right now? He is the ultimate underdog, and there is a lot of irony in the fact that we’re starting to see his arc here mirror what it was on Edge of Extinction.

