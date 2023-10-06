The Challenge USA season 2 episode 12: Is Michele eliminated?

The Challenge USA season 2 episode 12 felt like one of those installments where we were slowly inching towards an inevitable outcome.

So, in this case, what was it? Well, the elimination of just a tiny handful of people. Chris and Cassidy have been in danger for weeks, and Michele made a big move last episode to try to ensure that Cassidy could stay and she’d have an easier opponent.

Well, Chris winning the challenge alongside Desi in the first half of the episode tonight solidified that he would be okay, and that did cause a lot of big questions for the men. What was going to happen there? Meanwhile, Michele and Cassidy were in big trouble and there was a good chance one of the two would be squaring off. Heck, they could end up doing battle against each other.

So what was decided at the end of the day? We know that there were discussions about the women squaring off here, and clearly, the house wanted that by throwing most of their votes on Cassidy. Michele already had been pinpointed as a competitor in the final showdown, so that was a given.

(Photo: CBS.)

