Bachelor in Paradise 9 episode 3 spoilers: Tyler, Rachel reunite

As we prepare to see Bachelor in Paradise season 9 episode 3 next week on ABC, we imagine that the fallout from the rose ceremony will be front and center. Olivia is still there despite everything that happened along the way. What are we setting up here? Is there really a future for her and Peter? That remains to be seen here.

Well, we will admit here that the #1 thing that we are the most excited to see here is Tyler Norris come back to the beach — and reunite with Rachel Recchia! This is actually a pretty unique situation in that the two of them do have a history together from her season of the show, and who is to say what could happen here? We don’t want to make any big proclamations but at this point, we are absolutely curious.

In general, though, this is the sort of thing we’re more interested in than a whole segment about poop, which has somehow been hyped up more than almost anything else all season. What did we do to deserve this? The person we feel for the most right now is Sam, largely due to the fact that 95% of her story right now seems to be about this thing that we are subject to hearing about on a near-constant basis, even if we wish it wasn’t the case.

The biggest honest challenge we have right now with Bachelor in Paradise is rather simple: It feels so less exciting than what we’re getting from The Golden Bachelor, which is managing to overshadow it in almost every way. It just feels way more genuine, and has contestants that don’t feel anywhere near in the same influencer category.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

