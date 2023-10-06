The Golden Bachelor episode 3 spoilers: Is Faith leaving?

Next week on ABC, you are going to see The Golden Bachelor episode 3 arrive — so what is going to make this particular hour stand out?

The first thing that we really should say here is that Gerry Turner has to be one of the most likable leads that we’ve seen in quite some time. What is so surprising about him right now is how emotionally intelligent and empathetic that he tends to be with a lot of the women that are a part of his cast — we also know a surprisingly large number of them very well despite them only being around a short period of time. Even though this show is only an hour long, there’s still a lot of wholesome goodness crammed in to each one.

Based on the promo that we saw tonight for what is coming up next, we could have a little bit of drama for the first time this season — is Faith going to leaving the show? Well, her story arc right now is a reminder that even though the contestants on this show are older, there is still an archetype or two that has made it over from the original show. One of them is the person who gets the first impression rose feeling insecure after the fact.

Psychologically, it at least makes a little sense. She was told from the start by Gerry that she was special and now, she’s seeing other women get roses. It feels like there’s going to be some drama with the women after one of the dates, and it may be a situation where someone kisses and tells a little too much. That may upset Faith and, in the end, she could leave.

Do we think this exit will stick? Well, that’s an entirely different story…

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Golden Bachelor right now, including what happened in episode 2

What do you most want to see moving into The Golden Bachelor episode 3 over on ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back to get some other updates.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







