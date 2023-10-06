The Golden Bachelor episode 2: Did Theresa win Gerry’s heart?

Tonight on The Golden Bachelor episode 2, we saw one of the most wholesome dates in franchise history in Gerry Turner. After all, it involved Theresa, a diner, Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’,” a flash mob, and a whole lot more. Sure, it was totally cheesy but honestly, it totally worked.

Just through a couple of episodes, the producers have actually tapped into something different and special with this show, and absolutely it is something that a lot of other programs out there are missing. How can we describe it? It’s actually not that complicated: it’s the experience of watching something that feels familiar enough to not be jarring, but at the same time still refreshing and heartfelt. It is one of the least cynical reality shows out there.

Also, through Gerry and Theresa’s date, we had a chance to hear a story that you do not get all that often in reality television, one revolving around two people who have both lost spouses and are trying to figure out what they want out of their lives and their futures. We know already that this is a particularly challenging thing for a number of people. They are both embracing the show and through this date, realized that they had a great deal in common.

Now, we do know that it is still early in the season, just as we also know that there are a lot of other women that Gerry will likely have some alone time with moving forward. Even still, we do tend to think that people who get the first date of the season tend to go far, and we’re not sure how we can view this situation any differently at the moment. Why in the world would we?

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

