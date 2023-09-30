The Golden Bachelor finale spoilers: Is Gerry Turner engaged?

We may only be one episode into this season, but that’s not stopping us from discussing The Golden Bachelor finale. Is Gerry Turner going to get engaged at the end of it?

We know that in general, there is an expectation with many shows within the franchise that an engagement could happen but given the nature of this spin-off in particular, you can argue that the pressure should be a little bit less. Then again, for someone like Gerry that pressure may be innately there! Unlike younger leads, there is no real question of whether or not he is ready to be married, given that he already was for several decades. He has spoken openly enough about how he is ready for love again after losing his wife and we believe him.

So while technically nothing is 100% confirmed at the time of this writing, it does feel like the odds are pretty high that Gerry is going to find a future fiancée at the end of this season. Here is what he had to say to TV Insider on whether or not he’s expecting to propose at the end:

Oh, sure. That’s a very realistic possibility. Let’s face it, you get to 72, the clock ticks a lot faster than when you’re 20. If I’m going to enjoy the rest of my life, I don’t want to waste time. I want to find my girl and move on.

Are there some solid contenders here already? Well, Faith got the first impression rose and just by virtue of that alone, she is probably going to make it pretty far. We also think that he had a pretty natural connection to Theresa and with that in mind, it is hard to imagine her going anywhere in the near future, either. With this franchise, it’s also possible that the true top contender is someone we haven’t seen all that much yet.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Golden Bachelor now, including other details on the premiere ratings

Do you think that Gerry Turner will end up engaged by the end of The Golden Bachelor?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back — that is where you can get a wide array of other updates.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







