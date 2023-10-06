Big Brother 25 spoilers: Zingbot returning for week 10 Veto!

As we prepare to see the week ahead within the Big Brother 25 house, let’s just say that a familiar face is returning in Zingbot!

At the end of tonight’s new episode, Julie Chen Moonves confirmed that the fan favorite, insult-throwing robot is going to make its way back into the game on Tuesday night’s episode. Even if some of the jokes are corny, isn’t this exactly what we want at this point in the season?

The craziest thing to us, at least right now, is the simple fact that we still haven’t had Otev, which we imagine is going to be over the next couple of weeks, as well. BB Comics is likely still ahead, but that will probably be a little bit closer to the actual end.

What zings have the most potential?

Honestly, there could be a lot of good ones. Cory and America are almost sure to get some over their showmance, Blue could be mocked for her super-extra DRs, Cirie for losing Survivor four teams (even though she’s a legend), Jag for talking non-stop, or Felicia for some of her chaotic gameplay. We’re almost terrified to know what’s going to be said about Cameron, mostly because there is SO much meat on that bone and we have no clue how he’s going to take it.

Now, we’re pretty sure that Bowie Jane’s zing would have been tied to her lack of major contributions this season, but the funny thing is that she’s now HoH! She actually has the ability to really make some big changes this week and we are curious to see what she does as a result.

What Zingbot moment are you looking forward to the most entering Tuesday’s Big Brother 25?

