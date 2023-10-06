Magnum PI season 5 episode 12: Magnum and Higgins’ future

As we approach Magnum PI season 5 episode 12 on NBC next week, obviously there are so many great things for us to think about.

So where should we start here? Well, that’s rather simple: By having a larger conversation about Magnum and Higgins’ future. While we learned at the end of this past episode that Juliet is not pregnant, she and Thomas said “I love you” to each other. That is a huge moment that really defined where the two of them are at, and we certainly know from the first half of the season that Higgins has dreamed about an engagement already.

Of course, we imagine that there are going to be great moments for “Miggy” moving forward, but there could still be bumps in the road. Speaking to TV Insider, here is what showrunner Eric Guggenheim had to say:

“The ‘I love you’s were a big step for both of them given their romantic histories. Both have obviously been hurt. So this is a big step for them … Now that they’ve said it, things are getting more serious. Their relationship will continue to progress and deepen, but they’re going to discover that they may not be as in sync as they thought.”

So what will that mean? It could certainly be a sign that they are not fully aligned when it comes to certain visions of their future, but we would not say that this is some sort of cause for major concern, at least at the moment. Even if they do have some differences of opinion or varying thoughts on what their future could hold, they may be able to get through it so long as they are open with their feelings.

Fingers crossed that come the end of this season, we’ll have a better idea than ever about their future — and there will be some fun moments throughout.

