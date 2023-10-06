Why did Tommy Flanagan leave Power Book IV: Force, Walter?

Why did Tommy Flanagan leave Power Book IV: Force after a season and a half — and why did Walter Flynn have to die? Well, we do understand why you’ve got both of these questions as we get into season 2 episode 6.

Before we go any further, it does feel reasonably clear to say that this is the most shocking death that we’ve had a chance to see on this particular spin-off so far. It is true that we never expected Walter to be around the seires forever, but we certainly did not think that he would be gone a tthis point. He’s been a power-player from the beginning and with him gone, there is this pretty interesting vacuum of leadership across the board.

Now that we’ve said that, we do think it is somewhat of a misnomer to say that Flanagan necessarily “left” the show, mostly because there isn’t a lot of evidence that it was his decision. Instead, it just feels like killing off this character here was the right choice for Power Book IV: Force as a show. Because of the Walter character’s misogyny and racism, it did limited the amount of partners that he would work with — him being gone allows Vic and Claudia more opportunities to work potentially with some other characters and accumulate more power. Sure, for right now it seems like Vic is more interested in getting out of this world altogether, but will that really last? We do tend to think anything is possible.

For the time being, we do at least think that Flanagan will be missed. He is such a force of nature as a performer, and we know that ever since Sons of Anarchy he’s had a diehard legion of fans who are interested in seeing him do just about everything.

Rest assured, we are very much intrigued to see whatever he ends up doing next.

