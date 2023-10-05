Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 6 video: Claudia’s act

As we wait to see Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 6 on Starz in a matter of hours, why not discuss Claudia Flynn for a moment? This is a woman who clearly seems to think that she’s got everything figured out, but how accurate is that really?

Here’s what we can say — last week, she helped lead the charge in the effort to kill off her father Walter. Meanwhile, she is also responsible for the death of Liliana. She is probably the closest thing to a true villain that exists on the show in the first place, since her motivations seem to be drawn mostly from a desire to rule — and along the way, prove her father wrong.

Heck, in the sneak peek over here from tonight’s episode, you can see that she is doing that all over again, seeing her father in the morgue and telling his dead body that he’s responsible for his own fate. All she ever wanted was to be accepted and embraced, and he constantly belittled her. This is her revenge.

Now, is Claud actually going to get what she wants at the end of all of this? Well, let’s just say that this is where some of her flaws start to come into play. There’s no denying that she is incredibly smart, but she underestimated how self-aware Vic can be at times. He knows that she was more than fine with him being killed off and as a result of that, he’s willing to be an undercover informant in exchange for immunity. He wants to see her behind bars and beyond just that, he wants to get out of this life altogether.

What we are trying to say here is quite simple: She’s in a lot more danger than she realizes — and that’s without even mentioning Tommy Egan.

