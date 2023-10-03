Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 7 spoilers: Vic found out?

As we dive deeper and deeper into Power Book IV: Force season 2, one of the things that we’re most excited to see is the battle for Chicago. We know that Tommy and Diamond have been working together for most of the season and in the wake of Walter Flynn’s death, they could see much of the North Side opened up like never before.

Now, is everything going to go according to plan for the two of them? We don’t think that this is a hard thing to answer: It won’t be. There are going to be some unexpected twists, mostly because there almost always is in this sort of situation. The big question mark is mostly how said twist is going to come about! For us as viewers, one we’re already aware of is the status of Vic, who has already offered himself up as an informant in order to get an immunity deal.

So moving into Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 7 (titled “Chicago is Heating Up!”), is that secret still hidden successfully? Let’s just say that we have our doubts, at least if the new Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 7 synopsis is to be believed:

Tommy and Diamond continue gaining territory behind Miguel’s back, but Diamond is pulled in other directions; Jenard gets more than he bargained for; Tommy puts Vic’s loyalty to the test.

Remember that there are ten episodes this season, so there is still a ton of time for a few more twists to enter the woodwork. What we will say, at least for now, is this: The death of Walter is probably not going to be the only jaw-dropper this season. There are going to be more coming, but we gotta wait and see when they arrive — and what the consequences to them are.

