Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 6 promo: Vic the mole

As we get ourselves prepared to see Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 6 on Starz next week, isn’t it clear that Vic will cause some chaos?

Think about it like this for a moment — at the end of episode 5, we saw the character willingly go to the police and offer himself up as an asset, provided that he got an immunity agreement in return. The work he still has to do, though, is pretty exhaustive, starting with trying to get himself roped in with a new CBI. We don’t think that we have to tell you that this is not an easy thing to do, given that Diamond and Jenard just got on the same page — who knows if that is going to last?

Then, there’s also the issue of helping the cops get Tommy Egan, which we also think is going to be a problem in its own run. There’s a reason why Joseph Sikora’s character has been able to avoid going away for life, and he may act the moment he suspects something is awry.

One of the real x-factors within Vic’s plan at this point may just be what happens to his sister Claudia. If you remember, he made it clear that he actually wants her to be arrested rather than killed, as he seems to think that death is an easy way out for her. Yet, we also know that Tommy wants Claud dead over what happened to Liliana, and he’s just waiting until he has all the proof he needs before he strikes. We certainly think that we are moving on a collision course here, but it remains to be seen just where it’s going to go in the end.

With this being the halfway point of the season now, you can take a breath — but then, remember that the promo for episode 6 showed Vic’s plan, plenty of action, and also hints at a debate over Claudia’s fate.

