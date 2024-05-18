Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 2 video: The theatre!

Tomorrow night Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 2 is coming to AMC — but you don’t have to wait to get a sneak preview!

If you head over to this link now, you can see a new video hyping up the Theatre des Vampires, a setting in France that will be crucial for a significant chunk of the story ahead. Ben Daniels puts on quite a performance in this preview as Santiago, who is doing his part to entertain the audience. Both Claudia and Louis are in attendance, and we tend to think that this is far and a way different than anything they have experienced in Europe so far.

After all, consider first and foremost what the two have gone through, whether it be loneliness, isolation, or baring witness to some horrible and shocking events. Following what happened with Lestat in season 2, the pair have been in some ways adrift, looking to figure out what their next step forward could look like. It certainly feels like some answers could await them at the theatre, at least in that there are some like-minded individuals there.

What is the reservation?

Well, let’s just put it like this — not all vampires are the same. They’re just like humans in that regard! Just because this group exists does not mean they will be the right fit for Louis or Claudia, and we imagine that to some extent, there will be a certain amount of soul-searching going on here. We’re excited to see how some of this plays out, and also how Louis reflects on much of this through his continued conversations with Daniel. Now that Armand is now at his side, will anything about the story feel different?

What are you hoping to check out tomorrow on Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 2?

