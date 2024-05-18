Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, May 18, 2024?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? It makes all the sense in the world to want more comedy, especially based on the past few days of headlines.

Well, here is where we come in with the good news — you are going to have a chance to see another installment in just a matter of hours! Not only that, it is going to be hosted by a rather fantastic star in Jake Gyllenhaal. He’s appeared on the show before and we know that he’s going to be game for anything. With that in mind, of course we imagine that some sketches are going to be ridiculous and over-the-top.

Given that this is the finale, we also would not be surprised if there are a few cameos — and also a few moments where we get sentimental about the show. SNL is such a standing tradition to so many of us who have watched for decades, and there is something hugely significant about when we get to the end of a season. It is even more notable here when you consider that this is the last episode before the landmark season 50.

As for the musical guest tonight, you are going to see pop star Sabrina Carpenter take the stage. We know there are certain corners of the internet discussing the fact that Sabrina has been a frequent tour partner of Taylor Swift, and there have been speculation galore about Taylor’s past with Gyllenhaal. (Hilariously, earlier this season Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt did an SNL monologue set to the music of “All Too Well” — it is crazy how a lot of this ultimately links up, isn’t it?)

For those who do not know already, Carpenter already has a history of performing comedy in front of an audience thanks to Girl Meets World. Don’t be shocked if she makes a cameo or two in some of the sketches.

What do you want to see moving into Saturday Night Live later tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







