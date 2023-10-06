Yellowjackets season 3 premiere date: Hopes for October

Now that we are in the month of October, what does this mean when it comes to a Yellowjackets season 3 at Showtime?

First and foremost, make no mistake that we’re hoping to get some more news on the show’s future in the relatively near future. The writers’ room is back at work and at this point, we hope that the SAG-AFTRA is resolved with a fair deal soon. If that happens, there’s at least a chance that production for the next season could start up in the spring!

Just by the way in which we are talking here, you are probably aware of the fact that there won’t be another season of this show in the near future; with that in mind, we are certainly not going to be getting a premiere date this month!

If there is one thing to hope for…

Let’s just say that this isn’t that complicated. if you hadn’t heard the news already, there is still a bonus episode from season 2 that has yet to get a premiere date. Our hope is that this changes at some point over the next few weeks, especially since it feels like it would be a perfect fit alongside Halloween. If you are cable network / Paramount+, why wait at this point. We already think that this is sandwiched well between what we saw in season 2 and what is coming up next.

As some of you may or may not be aware, we do tend to think that the bonus episode will be standalone, at least in some ways. We can’t imagine it feeling like just a normal episode with it being on an island like this.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Yellowjackets season 3, no matter when it premieres?

