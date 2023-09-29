Yellowjackets season 3 writers’ room re-opens soon! When is it?

For those of you excited to see Yellowjackets season 3 coming your way on the horizon, we have news that should make you smile. After all, the writers’ room for the series is going to be starting up in the near future.

So when is that going to be? Let’s just say that less than one week from now, the super-talented scribes behind the scenes of the show are going to be back at it, working to make the next chapter as great as humanly possible.

According to a report from Deadline, the writers’ room for the Melanie Lynskey series is going to re-open on Wednesday, which is about a week after the official end to the WGA strike. We know that prior to the strike the writers spent about a day working on the story and now, they can pick up where they left off. Now, we know that the SAG-AFTRA strike still needs to be resolved before filming can begin, but let’s hope that a fair deal can be reached there before too much longer.

What does all of this mean in regards to a season 3 premiere date?

We do think there is a chance new episodes air before we get to the end of 2024, but a good bit of patience will be required to get us there. Remember for a moment that a lot of the story will be done when production starts up and even when it is wrapped, there is still editing and post-production work required.

If there is at least one thing out there that can tide everyone over, it’s the fact that a Yellowjackets bonus episode has already been filmed, and we hope that we will see it on Showtime before the end of the year. (However, that has not been confirmed.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

