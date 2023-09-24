Yellowjackets season 3 premiere date: Hopes for the fall

Now that we are officially in the fall, what could we stand to learn about a Yellowjackets season 3, including a premiere date?

Well, the first thing that we should note here is rather simple: We know that the writers are eager to get back to work as soon as possible. At the time of this writing the WGA strike is still ongoing, but there is a lot of evidence that we could be near the end. There have been multiple conversations about that for a good while now, and it is certainly our hope that we get a resolution in the coming days. We probably don’t have to tell you this, but the writers deserve a fair deal.

As some of you may be aware, the writers’ room for season 3 had just started with the strike first began, so whenever things wrap up there, the entire team can get back to doing more of what it is that they love.

Because so little has been written right now when it comes to the scripts for the season, we can’t sit here and say with much optimism that we are going to find out a whole lot more through the rest of the season. While we’d love to learn some casting news, it’s hard when there are no new characters who clearly need to be cast. The best-case scenario is that we learn when filming will start; we are definitely not getting a premiere date.

When do we think season 3 will air?

Well, the simplest answer we can offer to that is late 2024 at the moment. Then good news when it comes to Yellowjackets is that there is no long turnaround time after the episodes are shot, so that will ease the transition.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

