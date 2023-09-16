Yellowjackets season 2 bonus episode: An air date this fall?

We recognize that when it comes to Yellowjackets season 3, it is hard to be excited for a premiere date anytime soon. That is a function of the fact that the writers’ room opened and shut down within 24 hours due to the start of the WGA strike.

Now, things are a little bit different when it comes to the long-awaited / buzzed-about season 2 bonus episode. We know that it’s out there, and all indications suggest that it’s already been filmed. Our theory is that this is the one featuring Jason Ritter, whose casting was first reported several months ago. Could it be a standalone origin story for something, or an installment that captures a particular moment in time? There are so many different theories that are out there about it and yet, not much in the way of an actual air date.

So is this installment coming this fall? We do think, at least for now, there is a reason to think that this is possible. After all, consider this for a moment — Showtime needs people to subscribe, right? It also benefits them to have some sort of big-time content later this year with Billions coming to an end before too long and then The Chi going on hiatus. We also tend to think that airing the bonus Yellowjackets would help to also promote Fellow Travelers, their new series with Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey.

For now, we’re crossing our fingers and hoping that we will get the bonus episode of the Melanie Lynskey series around Halloween, given that this does make a lot of sense given how strange and crazy this show can be.

If this does happen…

Let’s just go ahead and say this: We will probably have a chance to see some sort of announcement over the next week weeks! The only reason Showtime may not due this is because of the SAG-AFTRA strike, and they may prefer to wait until the cast can actually promote it.

No matter what, we’re going to keep our eyes peeled for more news…

When do you think that a Yellowjackets bonus episode is going to air?

(Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

