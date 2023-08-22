Yellowjackets season 3: Are more bonus episodes possible?

We do recognize at this point that we are going to be waiting for a good while to see the premiere of Yellowjackets season 3. Would we love to get it sooner rather than later? Sure, but we recognize that this was a pretty big ask and it wasn’t going to happen.

Instead, in the interim we are just lucky to know that there is a bonus episode coming at some point, and that could be at some point later this year. So as we move towards season 3, is there a chance that there could also be a bonus episode for it? What is the benefit of doing something like this?

Well, we should note that we probably won’t know a lot about a possible season 3 bonus episode for some time, and for a pretty good reason. We didn’t even know about one for season 2 until pretty close to the end of it airing!

At the end of the day, we do tend to think that the chances for another bonus episode will come down mostly to what makes sense for the story. We do not think that we will get another one of these episodes simply for the sake of getting one, and there will be some sort of significant story reason for it. Because these episodes air largely on an island, they can’t be solely connect to this show and nothing else.

From the Showtime perspective, we certainly think that they would consider this. After all, think about how this could get people to subscribe to Paramount+ on more than one occasion to watch. If there’s one thing that we know these corporations love, it is having opportunities to get subscribers.

Do you want to see a Yellowjackets season 3 bonus episode?

Or, do you prefer all ten episodes to come at you in succession? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other information in the near future.

