Yellowjackets season 2 bonus episode: The power of secrecy

We know that there is a Yellowjackets season 2 bonus episode coming in the near future; however, there are still some questions. After all, what is the story going to actually be here? There is almost zero information out there about it!

Well, let’s just say that in some ways, we wonder if this heavy secrecy could end up benefiting the drama greatly; after all, we are certainly curious to see what other sort of tricks the producers may have up their sleeves here.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YELLOWJACKETS videos!

One of the things that we do strongly believe at this point is that even without much direct promotion, viewers are going to check this episode out. Heck, there may not even be a way for the cast to promote this unless the SAG-AFTRA storyline is over! (We still don’t know when the bonus episode will air, though we want the cast and producers to be paid what they deserve ASAP.)

Another reason for some secrecy here may simply be the fact that this episode could prove to be a little bit different / experimental from anything that we have seen before. Don’t be shocked if it ends up featuring different characters, including the long-rumored role played by Jason Ritter. There has to be some sort of functional reason why it is separate from the rest of the story, and it makes us think that this is some sort of one-off that is going to deliver a rather separate purpose from anything else.

Fingers crossed, we have a chance to see this episode in either October or November — why not put it around a key holiday? Doesn’t that make sense?

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding Yellowjackets, including a look towards a possible season 3 storyline

What do you think the story of the Yellowjackets season 2 bonus episode is going to be?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some more information on the future.

(Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







