Yellowjackets season 3 spoilers: Director on possible storyline

We know that we’ve got a long ways to go until Yellowjackets season 3 premieres — heck, there is still a bonus episode still coming! It can be hard to share that much more when it comes to major teases, especially when you think about the fact that the writers’ room opened right before the WGA strike began.

Is there some optimism that the strike could be over before too long? In theory sure, but we don’t expect to be back in this world until late summer or fall 2024 — and with that, we just have to think more in terms of what we would like to see moving forward.

So who is a good resource for further discussion here? Think in terms of a notable director! Speaking to Variety, Karyn Kusama noted that one thing she would love to dive more into the period in the past after the rescue, which we got a small taste of in season 2:

“I’ve been so excited by this … The concept of that immediate aftermath of re-entry into the world, to me, there’s a whole season worth of material there. And the fact that this is such a long game that each of these characters is facing, in terms of reorienting themselves to whatever normalcy is supposed to be. I’m sure we’re going to learn that their normal is a lot different than our normal… There’s a lot that needs to be figured out between Season 2 and Season 3.”

We do concur that the timeline after the rescue is fascinating since we know that certain characters survived, and it is therefore not a big spoiler to see them in this environment. However, you can explore a little bit further the idea of what the wilderness really did to them. Some characters clearly recovered better than others. At least two in Travis and Natalie are no longer with us.

Hopefully, by early 2024 filming will be underway and with that, there will be more to share. For now, we suggest that you just cross your fingers and hope for it.

