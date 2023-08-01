Yellowjackets season 2 bonus episode: Any news in August?

We are very much aware of the fact the Yellowjackets has been on a break for a good while, but there is at least something more to look forward to. Remember hearing about that “bonus” episode? It is still lingering out there, though we have not heard all that much about it over the past several weeks.

Is that going to change within the near future? To be specific, could it change over the course of this month? We do think that Showtime could start to think about promoting it…

As for whether or not they will, the only answer that we can give you is “hold your horses.” After all, we’re not that optimistic that something more on the Yellowjackets front is going to surface as of yet. We may not love the idea of having to exercise more patience, but it does feel likely that we’re going to have to do that very thing. Remember that over the weeks ahead, the premium-cable network has new episodes of both The Chi and Billions coming on, so they can afford to be patient in a way that some of the competition cannot.

Our anticipation for now

We tend to be reasonably confident that we’re going to see the bonus episode later this year, but odds are, the network will not rush it. Remember for a moment here that with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes going on, you are going to be waiting a long time in order to see Yellowjackets season 3 premiere. We don’t see a lot of evidence that this particular timeline is changing, given that the writers’ room had just opened at the time the strike began in May.

(Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

