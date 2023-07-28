Yellowjackets season 3: One enormous Lottie question

If you are finding ourselves eager to dive into the world of Yellowjackets season 3, then you are a part of a big, collective waiting game at present. We wish that there were more episodes coming soon — or, at the very least, that there was going to even be some more updates as to what the future could hold.

Yet, that has all been impeded at the moment by the networks and studios not stepping up to resolve the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Had these not happened, a good chunk of the season 3 story may have been written by now, and we could be inching closer to filming. However, we are where we are now, left to contemplate some various stories … including a big one pertaining to Lottie.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YELLOWJACKETS videos!

What is going to happen to Simone Kessell’s character on this show? It feels at this point like a worthy question due mostly to the ambiguous nature of the season 2 finale’s ending. In the present-day timeline, it seemed as though Lottie was going to be heading off to an institution again. Is that going to be the case? We’re sure that it could be for a while … but how do you find a way to get her out again?

At the end of the day, this is the big, fundamental question that a lot of the Yellowjackets creative team has to figure out. Now that you’ve introduced the character of adult Lottie, we don’t think that anyone is going to be altogether psyched about the idea of having her off-screen for some long period of time moving forward. However, how do you allow that to make sense. It could be a constant balancing act. Then again, aren’t many things on a show that has this enormous of a cast?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowjackets right now, including more of when we could see season 3

What do you think is going to be happening with Lottie on Yellowjackets season 3 moving forward?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







