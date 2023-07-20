Yellowjackets season 3 premiere date: The impact of current strike

Now that both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA are on strike, what does that mean for Yellowjackets season 3? If you are wondering, we understand!

First and foremost, let’s start by noting that in the case of the writers from the WGA, the strike has been going on since the start of May. Meanwhile, the actors’ strike kicked off last month. There has not been a lot of movement on either front and at this point, we are just waiting to see when these two are ultimately going to end up being resolved. (Why can’t all of these people just be paid what they deserve? Is that really too much to ask?)

Anyhow, for the time being we are now in a position where we are most likely going to be waiting for months to get any substantial updates on the future, but know this: Even if the SAG-AFTRA strike ends over the course of the next few weeks, it does not mean that Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, and the rest of the cast get to just waltz back to work. The writers’ room for season 3 opened literally right before the WGA strike began, so there are no scripts ready. This will be the thing that impacts the future more than anything else.

Based on where things currently stand, it is hard to imagine that we are going to be seeing the third batch of episodes over on Showtime until we get around until at least the midway point of 2024 — and it could be later than that. We are fine with the wait, provided that the quality of the series remains top-notch.

Also, it is well-worth remembering at this point that the show also has a bonus season 2 episode without a return date yet, and we hope to get some further news on this before too long.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

