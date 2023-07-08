Yellowjackets season 3 premiere date: Reason for new curiosity

If you do find yourselves more intent on getting some Yellowjackets season 3 news over the course of the weekend, let’s just say we understand.

For starters, we’re well-aware of the fact that it has been several weeks now since the end of season 2 and by virtue of that, interest is going to increase over time. Also, much of the cast is going to be appearing on a new episode of Celebrity Family Feud this weekend, which is a chance for many of them to get back into the spotlight again.

So is there a legitimate chance that we’re going to learn something thanks to this appearance? Of course, we would love nothing more than for this to be the case, but it also feels rather doubtful. Just remember for a moment that season 3 has yet to even start filming and beyond that, the writers’ room had only just opened right before the WGA strike began. We may be waiting months to get more news on season 3.

The next bit of news we could be getting regarding Yellowjackets on Showtime is an air date for the bonus season 2 episode that has already been shot. The specific story around that remains a mystery, but we don’t tend to think that an ABC primetime game show is going to be where something is announced. Our hope is that we do see this episode later this year, and that the network chooses to announce something more in the months ahead. Our feeling, at least for now, is that this episode is going to serve as some sort of significant bridge between the second and third seasons. That at least feels like the thing that makes the most sense.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

