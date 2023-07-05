Yellowjackets season 2: Who is on Celebrity Family Feud episode?

While we wait for the bonus episode of Yellowjackets season 2, there is something great coming this weekend on Celebrity Family Feud. Who would’ve thought that we would ever be typing this out? It’s such a random appearance for this cast to make, but we also rather like it.

Think of it this way: You are going to have several younger cast members taking part in a showdown opposite some of their adult counterparts, and we imagine that there’s going to be some great trash talk and really funny moments throughout.

Want to know the full roster? Well, here is what we can tell you.

Teen Yellowjackets – Sophie Nélisse, Courtney Eaton, Samantha Hanratty, and Jasmin Savoy Brown. Also, co-creator Ashley Lyle is on this time, which has to be pretty cool for her to have an on-camera presence here with a show she helped bring to life.

Adult Yellowjackets – Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Melanie Lynskey, Lauren Ambrose, and Warren Kole. Having Warren be the only guy on either of the teams is both hilarious and also seems like something that is totally Jeff.

So why couldn’t [insert various name here] appear during the episode? Well, remember that this taped at a separate time from season 2 production, and there is always a chance that certain people were not available. We’re sure that almost everyone involved would want to take part in this, mostly because it really feels like a great way to both spend a few hours and also promote the show.

There is no return date for the bonus episode yet, so who knows? This episode may have to satisfy both The Wilderness and us for at least the next several weeks. Let’s just hope that we are pretty darn patient while we endure this, right?

(Side note: We wish there was a Succession episode of Celebrity Family Feud.)

(Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

