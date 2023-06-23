Yellowjackets season 3 premiere date: Our hopes for summer

What are the chances that we learn something more about a Yellowjackets season 3 premiere date? Is there any hope for news in the near future?

First and foremost, we should remind you for now that technically, we are not actually done with the second season of the Showtime drama. There is another, “bonus” episode of the series coming at some point, but there is no precise date for that. Given that it has seemingly already been shot, there’s a good chance that it will be coming a little bit later this year.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YELLOWJACKETS videos!

As for a third season, let’s just say there won’t be a lot of news this summer. Heck, there may not be any premiere date news for season 3 the rest of the year. The writers’ strike is still ongoing, after all, and it is hard to get much clarity on the future of the show until that is settled. There hasn’t been a lot of progress made to do just that over the past few weeks, so it’s hard to say how long it will last. Of course, we’d love for there to be a chance where the writers get paid what they deserve soon. Remember, the writers’ room opened right before the strike officially began.

If we had to make some sort of guess as to when we could see the third season, summer 2024 seems like the earliest estimate. We know that the network is going to be eager to get it back as soon as possible whenever production is underway; this is Showtime’s biggest series, and it also does tend to generate a lot of awards-show attention. It did for season 1, and we anticipate that trend is going to continue.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowjackets, including more talk on the future

What do you think that we’re going to get when it comes to a Yellowjackets season 3 premiere date?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







