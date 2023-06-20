Yellowjackets season 3: Christina Ricci on future after Natalie death

We know that we are going to be waiting for a good while to see Yellowjackets season 3, just as we know that when we do get it, it’s going to look rather different.

How much so? Well, let’s keep that simple, shall we? This season is going to be without Juliette Lewis. The actress behind Natalie in the present-day was killed off at the end of the season 2 finale, and that puts us in a position where we have to wait and see how the rest of the characters cope with that.

We tend to think that of course, it’s going to be hard for Misty given that she is the one accidentally responsible. We also know that it’s going to be hard on Christina Ricci to lose someone she considers a close friend.

Want to know more about that? Then take a look at what the actress had to say to Collider:

“We were all really devastated at the idea that we would lose Juliette and devastated at the idea that she might not be a part of the show anymore. We’ve all gone through quite a bit, and she and I have gone through a lot together. We’re all very close and we know a lot about each other, and our pasts and our troubles. We’re like sisters. We’ve fought and made up and had crazy nights laughing on set and exhausted at 4am and wet and freezing, so it was very emotional to shoot [our final scene].”

Obviously, Lewis herself will not be gone from everyone’s lives, but it will be different — the cast certainly will not see her as often! We have said this before, and it is certainly worth repeating: There is always a chance that Natalie could come back in dream sequences, or some flashbacks to maybe a year or two before the present-day events on the show. Anything is possible with a series this bold and ambitious.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

