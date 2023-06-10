Yellowjackets season 2 episode 10: The story of bonus episode

As some of you may have heard at this point, Yellowjackets season 2 episode 10 is going to be something special. This is going to be a “bonus” episode that seemingly has already been filmed, but to date, the cast and producers have been incredibly quiet about what the story here actually is.

Will this hour be a direct continuation of what happened after the finale? Is it a prequel? Are we going to see that long-awaited appearance from Jason Ritter that was announced months ago? We know there are a lot of people wondering this stuff; unfortunately, there is not that much in the way of answers for now.

For the time being, here is what we would say — if we are getting a direct continuation from the finale, this needs to be a story about moving forward. For the Yellowjackets in the past, it may be about them having to find a new place to call home. The cabin is gone and while we could be getting to the end of winter at some point, they aren’t there yet. They will need to figure out somewhere else to live. This is, seemingly, where they could find the cave that Coach Ben is already at. (It seems like he may have tried to incinerate everyone, but it would be helpful to get a little bit more news about that.

If this is a prequel or set in some other time period, maybe this then becomes the story of who was there before the team and what happened to them — and also, maybe this will still set the stage for season 3 in a rather unique way.

One way or another, we don’t imagine that this is some ordinary episode of the show. If it were, there’s no real reason to isolate it and air it on some sort of strange island. We’re sure that the folks at Showtime have some other sort of plan for what the narrative could be here, but we will have to wait and see on some of that over time.

