Yellowjackets season 3: Christina Ricci on Misty, Walter’s future

Is there a chance that something romantic could actually be coming on Yellowjackets season 3 for Misty and Walter? There is no down the two at least share some quirky traits in common … but does that mean that they are actually right for each other? Let’s just say that is an entirely different story.

For the time being, though, here is what we can say: Fans are talking about it and yet, Christina Ricci herself isn’t super-confident that her character could pull such a relationship off.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times in an Emmy campaign-related interview, the actress shared her thoughts on the possibility — and also just how unpredictable her character can be:

…I don’t know. She seems so much like a little girl and child, like I said, I can’t, I don’t know. It’s hard to imagine her in an adult relationship. And up until this point in her life, she’s never had one. I personally don’t know where all of it’s going with Walter and Misty. I love seeing them together on screen. I think their dynamic is so fun, really entertaining and endearing. I don’t know what’s going to go on, and I don’t really want to say anything because I’m not the writers. And anytime I do say anything, I’m always wrong. So I’m just going to hold my tongue and say I don’t know. I find them really entertaining.

The only thing that we can say at present is that Walter seems to have the back of Misty and the rest of the Yellowjackets; or, at least he does for now. We don’t tend to think that the cop is the first person Elijah Wood’s character has killed recently, and that more stuff on this subject could be coming out in the relatively near future.

Do you think something could happen with Walter and Misty through Yellowjackets season 3?

(Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

