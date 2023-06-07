Yellowjackets season 3: The impact of potential Emmys

Even though we may not be getting Yellowjackets season 3 for quite a long time, there’s a lot to discuss here in advance!

So, where do we start things off here? How about taking a look at the possibility of Emmy consideration impacting the show as we move forward? We do think there is a good chance that this gets a little bit more buzz around the show — pun intended.

Now, with that being said, we can’t say that the Showtime drama will be a major contender in every category. A lot of them are really crowded this year, and there are also not a lot of standout male performers. We personally think in particular that Melanie Lynskey and Christina Ricci are two people worth watching — and we also wouldn’t rule out Sophie Thatcher among the younger cast.

While it is clear that season 2 is a little bit more divided than the first go-around for the show, we do still think there’s a chance that a lot of people could catch wind of the show through Emmy nods. We certainly hope that there is a chance that we see the audience grow and it ups the ante even more for what lies ahead.

After all, there is SO much to celebrate with Yellowjackets, whether it be an outstanding cast, complicated themes, and legitimate mysteries that keep you guessing. It absolutely fulfills its purpose of being one of those shows that keeps you guessing week in and week out. We won’t know the official Emmy nominations for quite some time still, but we do think we’re going to see a little bit of campaigning for at least the immediate future here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

