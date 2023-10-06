The Chi season 6 episode 9 return date: Most likely months

As many of you are likely aware at this point, we want nothing more than to see The Chi season 6 episode 9 back on the air soon. The challenge is having to wait for it. The Showtime drama has proven itself, time and time again, to be among some of the best of what TV has to offer. It is character-based, emotional, heart-wrenching at times, and above all else conscious to issues that are happening in South Side.

Unfortunately, the folks at Showtime do not seem to be in any hurry to give us more of the season, or even at this point announce when the series is going to be coming back. There is no official insight on this yet and beyond just that, there is not a clear sense of when an announcement will be made.

Are there at least some months that make the most sense for getting the series back on the air? We tend to think so, and we are looking mostly here in the direction here of January, February, and March. We don’t understand what the logic would be in waiting longer than this, unless you are really intent on stretching things out as long as possible. Airing the show again around this time would give Showtime more leeway while some other shows get wrapped up behind the scenes — or get back to work following the WGA strike. (The SAG-AFTRA strike is still ongoing, but hopefully we will see an end to it soon.)

There is certainly no denying that we are entering somewhat of a different era at this point, and we don’t know how else to really frame that. Remember that Kevin is gone from the series, Rob’s life is in danger, and Douda is still out there. We imagine that there are some parts of the next season that will look and feel a little different, but how that is remains a mystery and we’ll have to wait and see what the powers-that-be decide.

