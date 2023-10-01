Is The Chi new tonight on Showtime? Season 6 episode 9 chatter

Is The Chi new tonight on Showtime? We certainly recognize the desire for a lot more of the drama in the near future.

After all, consider the really emotional way in which the most recent episode concluded! We are coming out of this gut-wrenching place where we had to say goodbye to Kevin. While it is a comfort to know that he’s heading out to Los Angeles in order to pursue his dreams, there is no denying that we’re going to miss him. He had one of the biggest hearts out of anyone on this show and he’s gone through so much.

With that being said, there are SO many other things to be excited for at the moment. Take, at the moment, getting to see if Papa will avenge Pastor Stanley’s death, whether or not Rob survives, or what is going to happen when it comes to Emmett and Douda moving forward. There are so many stories that we want to see continue, and of course we still wonder how in the world Douda is going to get out of this season alive. Just think about how many enemies he’s got!

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to tell you that there is no installment on the air in a few hours and, at the time of this writing, there is no specific return date other than “2024.” We will have a chance to see a whole lot more from this cast and crew, and it’s really just a matter of time until we get some sort of announcement.

If we had it our way personally, we’d get a chance to see a few more details at least about episode 9 by the time we get around to November or December. Also, our expectation is that before the second part of the season premieres, we’re going to have a chance to also learn if there is going to be a season 7.

