Big Brother 25 spoilers: Who won HoH, week 10?

Who won HoH in the Big Brother 25 house tonight? Entering the episode, we had at least some evidence on what the comp would be.

After all, consider some of the following — ever since last night, the houseguests have seen some sort of video package that they needed to study leading up to the comp. There has been some studying that has gone on individually and in groups ever since, and we anticipated that we would actually see this play out during the episode.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BIG BROTHER 25! We will have live-feed updates all summer and weekly live streams at our Patreon.

So who actually needed to win this competition the most? Out of the people eligible to play, we would put the combination of Cory and Blue pretty high on the list. Both of them have been discussed a lot as targets. Meanwhile, Matt and Jag have discussed actually throwing this since they don’t feel like they need to win and technically, they’re right. While Jag may end up as a nominee in some scenarios, neither one of them is a target for anyone at the moment … but that is still a tricky game to play.

What we do at least like is that this comp is a level playing field and just about anything could happen — Cameron is ineligible to compete and if he doesn’t win Veto, there is still a good chance that he exits the house here.

Who won the HoH?

Given how Mecole called out Cory, America, and Bowie Jane before she left, they certainly had to feel the pressure here. The winner now is … Bowie Jane? We have no idea what is going to happen this week, but that could actually add to some of the fun.

Related – Be sure to get some more news all about tonight’s Big Brother eviction

Entering tonight’s Big Brother 25 episode, who were you rooting for to have the power?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







