Bosch: Legacy season 2 premiere video: Finding Maddie

Are you ready for the Bosch: Legacy season 2 premiere to arrive? We are going to see it on Freevee in the relatively near future, and of course, there’s a big question at the center of the opening minutes. What in the world happened to Maddie Bosch? We got a good sense in the premiere that something terrible was about to happen to her and now, we’ve seen more evidence of that courtesy of a new preview.

If you head over to TVLine, you can see a sneak peek that really outlines further what we are talking about here. The LAPD certainly feels confident that Maddie was taken, but the questions out there still remain. Why her, and why in this way? Also, how can Harry Bosch really be involved?

Deep down, we do tend to think that Titus Welliver’s character is well-aware of the fact that he really cannot be that involved in every aspect of this case. He’s just too close to everything that happened and beyond just that, he’s not even a police officer anymore!

Now that we’ve said that, we don’t think we have to tell you that this is not the sort of character who is going to be okay just sitting back and not being involved in anything. One way or another, we tend to think that we’re going to be seeing Harry do everything in his power in order to have his voice heard. The question we more wonder is whether or not he’s going to get himself in trouble amidst the search for Maddie — we do think that he would do anything to ensure her safety, and that means putting himself in danger along the way.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Bosch: Legacy right now, including more on the premiere

What do you most want to see moving into the Bosch: Legacy season 2 premiere?

Do you think that we are going to see Maddie Bosch turn up on the other side okay? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back for more insight that you will not want to miss.

(Photo: Freevee.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







