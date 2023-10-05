American Horror Story: Delicate episode 3: Is the baby still alive?

If the goal of American Horror Story: Delicate episode 3 was to freak us out entirely, was this mission accomplished? Well, we do tend to think so.

For most of the first couple of episodes of the show, there have been a lot of questions as to whether or not all of this was in Anna Victoria Alcott’s head — though we did have our fair share of doubts. After all, it feels like someone is intentionally drugging her and making her think that she is crazy. We’ve now seen dolls dropped in multiple locations, including one on the beach with a lot of makeshift pins in it. Basically, this was the show doing what it could in order to give us a little bit of voodoo … or something that is voodoo-adjacent, at least?

There were some things in this episode that felt difficult to wrap your head around, including the two mysterious figures and the goats(?) who captured her.

If there is any good news for Anna…

She can at least take solace in the fact that Kumal seems to have noticed that someone was following her, and that’s really the first positive sign that she’s had that something may be real here.

Also, consider this: The messages via the appointment maker that the baby may still be alive! All of this is strange, and there is certainly no denying that it is confusing, but it feels for now that there are two different sides at work here. You have the side that is out to ensure that Anna doesn’t have the baby — or, at least, can’t keep it once it is born. Then, you have another side who is seemingly trying to help her.

Really, the question right now is which side is going to win out.

What did you think about the events of American Horror Story: Delicate episode 3 on FX?

(Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

