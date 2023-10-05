Quantum Leap season 2 episode 2 promo: Did Addison move on?

We knew that following last night’s Quantum Leap season 2 premiere, there were a lot of big-time things that could change.

After all, consider some of the circumstances here, whether it be the massive time jump of three years to the fact that the Quantum Leap Project no longer existed in the present. Where did that leave Ben Song? In a pretty precarious position at the end of the day. he doesn’t know what happened over the course of the past few years and beyond that, he is having to catch up on events in real time.

This does, unfortunately, means that he’s going to get some bad news here and there — including that Addison, the love of his life, has moved on. The promo confirmed this, and we’re sure that it is going to be a massive punch in the gut for him when he finds out — which may or may not be right away. We don’t feel angry at Addison, though, given the fact that she may have spent well over a year mourning the loss of Ben. She had the right to move on at some point but now, she finds herself in a rather difficult situation.

As for what else is coming up this season, let’s just say that the producers are going to throw Ben into a ton of different time periods and scenarios. We’re going to be diving into the Salem Witch Trials, Area 51, and a lot of other crazy places. There are sword-fights, adventure, human moments, and a lot of other great stuff. We don’t think that the show is going to be rushing anything, and remember this: There are a lot of other episodes that were filmed before the SAG-AFTRA strike. With that, there won’t be a hiatus in the immediate future.

