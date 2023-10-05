Chicago Fire season 12, Chicago PD season 11 writers start work

For those of you who are excited to see Chicago Fire season 12, Chicago PD season 11, and then Chicago Med season 9, we come bearing good news!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, writers’ rooms for all three of the Dick Wolf – One Chicago shows are getting back to work next week. What does this mean? Well, it does solidify that a 13-episode season for all three of these shows is pretty possible. Of course, that would depend largely on whether or not the SAG-AFTRA strike ends at some point in the near future. We are cautiously optimistic about that, but we will wait and see what happens with discussions.

Here is what we can say right now: Provided that the strike ends by the end of the month, we are hopeful that production could start at some point in November. If that happens, then you could envision a start in late January or February.

Now, we imagine that the only real debate worth talking about here is this: How NBC wants to air the entirety of the season. If they would rather air the entirety of their seasons without any sort of break in the middle of it, they could wait until we get around to late February or early March. Otherwise, they could bring the show back on the air a little bit earlier. There are a lot of different scenarios and we’re sure that they will think about in the relatively near future.

As for what happens moving forward…

Remember that at the center of both of these shows were some pretty big cliffhangers. In the case of Fire, there are questions when it comes to the future of Mouch. Meanwhile, over on PD we have to wonder whether or not Ruzek is going to be okay. There’s a lot to think about!

